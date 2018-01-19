Home / Sports News / NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson questionable, Leonard Fournette limited

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 6:43 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 2
| License Photo

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson was listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

Gipson is nursing a right foot injury that he sustained in the third-seeded Jaguars' 45-42 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday.

The 27-year-old participated in Friday's workout on a limited basis after failing to practice the previous two days. He was the only Jacksonville player to receive an injury designation.

"We've got some time, so he's progressing in the right direction," Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone said Friday.

Gipson, who has not missed a game since joining the Jaguars in 2016, recorded 64 tackles and four interceptions during the regular season.

Second-year player Jarrod Wilson would get the nod in coverage should Gipson sit out on Sunday (3:05 p.m. ET) versus the Patriots.

Rookie running back Leonard Fournette was limited in practice for the third consecutive day. Fournette suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's 45-42 victory over Pittsburgh but returned in the second half. He rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
LeBron James completes behind-the-back, between-the-legs pass LeBron James completes behind-the-back, between-the-legs pass
Landon Collins, Crimson Tide athletes respond to racism from Bama student Landon Collins, Crimson Tide athletes respond to racism from Bama student
Grand Central Terminal hosts squash 'Tournament of Champions' Grand Central Terminal hosts squash 'Tournament of Champions'
Matt Barnes trashes Doc Rivers, son Austin, in radio interview Matt Barnes trashes Doc Rivers, son Austin, in radio interview
Joel Embiid says he's moving on from Rihanna quest Joel Embiid says he's moving on from Rihanna quest
Photos
Loading...