Eagles LB Ellerbe questionable for NFC title game

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 19, 2018 at 3:56 PM
Linebacker Dannell Ellerbe was the only player listed as questionable for the Philadelphia Eagles for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ellerbe was a limited participant in Friday's practice because of a hamstring injury. He also was listed as questionable a week ago but started for the Eagles in their divisional round win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Cornerback Sidney Jones, who missed last week's game, practiced fully Friday for the second straight day and was not listed on the injury report.

Linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who plays primarily on special teams, also practiced fully Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

Ellerbe played in three regular-season games for Philadelphia this season, including two starts.

