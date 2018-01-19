Dolphins hire ex-Bears OC Loggains

Dowell Loggains, fired recently as offensive coordinator by the Chicago Bears, was hired to the same position by the Miami Dolphins on Friday, reuniting with head coach Adam Gase.

The 37-year-old Loggains was quarterbacks coach for one year in Chicago under Gase and took over as offensive coordinator when Gase moved on to the Dolphins as head coach in 2016.

Loggains takes over for Clyde Christensen, who was reassigned by the Dolphins to director of football and player development.

The Dolphins also announced the hiring of Jeremiah Washburn as offensive line coach and the firings of defensive backs coach Lou Anarumo, running backs coach Danny Barrett and defensive line coach Terrell Williams.

Loggains entered the NFL as quality control coordinator for the Tennessee Titans in 2008, was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2010, and to offensive coordinator in 2012.

Gase is expected to continue calling plays for the Dolphins.