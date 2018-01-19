Bruce Arians: Ex-Arizona Cardinals head coach wants a TV gig

Bruce Arians, who resigned on Jan. 1 as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after five seasons, is auditioning for a new job as an NFL analyst on television.

The 65-year-old Arians has had interviews with FOX Sports and the NFL Network, and said he also has his eye on the job Jon Gruden left on Monday Night Football to rejoin the Oakland Raiders.

Even though that seems to be a long shot.

"Oh gosh, I'd be interested, (but) I don't think they're interested in me," Arians told ESPN. "But that would be like the dream job, especially working with someone as good as Sean (McDonough). That'd be fun. That's obviously a home run."

Arians added he also would be interested in a radio job as a way to stay connected to football, but that his preference is TV.

He has a second interview with FOX scheduled for next week and will meet with CBS early in February.

"I want to be part of the game," Arians said. "When you're doing games, you do a lot of traveling -- good, bad, indifferent. You're in the locker room, you're doing production meetings with players and coaches.

"In a studio, you get a broader perspective, maybe you can tell more stories. I'm probably a better story teller."

Arians said he has been intrigued with working in television since he called the first Pennsylvania high school football championships in 1988 with former Philadelphia sportscaster Al Meltzer.

He had recently been fired as head coach at Temple.

"I loved it," Arians said. "I went down and moms are crying, and I'm interviewing the moms on the field. I said, 'You guys get paid to do this (stuff)? This is fun.' It's always been in the back of my mind.

" ... The media has a job to do -- good, bad or indifferent. We have great media here in Phoenix ... everywhere I've ever been. It's just respect. I know you got a job, whether you like me or don't like me, like what I did or don't like it. You got to ask your questions. I'm going to give you the answer I want to give you, and let's just have fun doing it."