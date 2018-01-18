Pittsburgh Steelers fan drove car that hit Leonard Fournette's vehicle in accident

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette absorbed some heavy hits in Sunday's win at Pittsburgh, but the hardest may have come from a Steelers fan.

Two days after Fournette and the Jaguars ended Pittsburgh's season with a 45-42 road victory in the AFC divisional round, Jacksonville's rookie running back was involved in a three-car crash in Jacksonville.

Fournette escaped injury when a car rear-ended his vehicle, pushing his Mercedes-Maybach 6 into the car in front of him.

Turns out, Fournette told USA Today, that the driver of the car who slammed him from behind was a fan of the Steelers.

"I wasn't really worried about it," Fournette told the newspaper of the minor crash on Interstate 295. "But the funny thing is, it was a Pittsburgh fan. Know what I mean?"

Fournette, who celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday, helped to send the Steelers' season into the breakdown lane by rushing for 109 yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh.

Despite the fact that his pricey vehicle was totaled, Fournette was more concerned that no one was hurt. But he admitted that seeing Pennsylvania plates on the car that struck him was an eye-opener.

"They were from Pittsburgh," said Fournette. "They came to Jacksonville to drop the in-laws off."

Fournette was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but it was not due to the accident. He hurt his ankle in the first half of Sunday's game but returned in the second half.

The former LSU product, who rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns during the regular season, is expected to play in Sunday's matchup at the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.