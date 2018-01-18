Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson sits out practice again

Only one Jacksonville Jaguars player did not practice on Thursday, but that one absence is significant.

Safety Tashaun Gipson was unable to practice for the second straight day because of a foot injury.

Gipson said early in the week that he expected to be ready for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, but now his availability is less certain.

He started all 16 regular-season games and both postseason games, but injured his foot against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, who was limited in practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, was limited again Thursday.

Fournette suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday's 45-42 victory over Pittsburgh but returned in the second half. He rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

Jaguars offensive lineman Patrick Omameh was held out with an illness on Wednesday, but was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

Strong safety Barry Church (shoulder) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle) also were limited Thursday.