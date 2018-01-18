Home / Sports News / NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars LB Telvin Smith fined for taunting Le'Veon Bell

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 18, 2018 at 6:45 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith must pay a financial penalty for pointing his finger at Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell while scoring a touchdown on Sunday.

Smith received a letter from the NFL on Thursday notifying him of the fine for taunting.

"It was big. Like $10,000. What a point," Smith said.

The amount was really $9,115 based on the NFL's fine schedule for a first offense for taunting.

Smith apologized for pointing his finger at Bell while completing his 50-yard fumble return.

"That's what's crazy," Smith said. "Let me talk to the cameras: NFL, please listen. I am sorry. I got the fine today. I apologize. I take the point back, the taunting. I'm a great player. I assure (you) from now on (I won't do it again)."

