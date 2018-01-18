Giants' Odell Beckham Jr. continues to recruit Dolphins' Jarvis Landry

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Pro Bowl wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry need to play together again, according to Beckham.

The New York Giants star continues to recruit his former LSU teammate, with his latest public effort coming from his Twitter account.

Landry posted a subliminal message to his account Wednesday afternoon, writing: "Use the game. Don't let it use you..."

Beckham quoted the tweet, writing: "To all you artists out there, who don't wanna be on a record label where the executive producer's...all up in the videos, all on the records, dancin'...then come to Death Row! u kno where u belong bruddda!"

Beckham quoted Suge Knight in his tweet.

Landry, 25, is a free agent this offseason after completing a stellar fourth year for the Miami Dolphins. He led the NFL with 112 receptions, while also hauling in a career-best nine touchdown catches. He had 987 receiving yards.

The Giants decided to pickup Beckham's club option for 2018 in April, but he can expect to see a huge extension in the near future. The 25-year-old is due $8.4 million in 2018. He missed 12 games this season after breaking his ankle. He had surgery on the ankle in October.

Miami made a contract offer to Landry's agent in December and Damarius Bilbo made a counter offer later that month. Bilbo told the Miami Herald that the team has yet to respond.

"I displayed I was a team guy," Landry told the Herald. "I understand not going to OTAs and training camp would raise eyebrows."

"My agent and I talked about being a leader and setting a good example so I silenced all those things by going to OTAs and training camp, by putting the team first and being a team guy. I feel like in the NFL, they preach loyalty and family and they have none for you. As a player, you see it's not a family during negotiations, how it becomes them versus me or me versus them. That's part of the NFL I believe the fans don't see."

Landry - the NFL record holder for receptions in the first four years of a career - also used the word "disrespectful" when he talked to the Herald about his contact negotiations.

"[Miami's approach] from the offer process until this point was disrespectful," he told the Herald. "I tried to handle it the right way and figured if a team values you and wants you to be a part of the team, why haven't they answered [Bilbo's offer] in the past month?"

This is far from the first time Beckham has hypothesized about ending up on the same team as his former Tigers comrade and close friend.

"Allllll I wannna kno is where is @God_Son80 gonna end up!!!! My brudda its alllll possible ! Everything we ever dreamed of. #SquaaddUp," Beckham tweeted on Halloween.

"@God_Son80 lol I'm petitioning !!!! #LetMePlayWitMyBrotherAgain," Beckham tweeted the same day.

"AYYYYYYEEEE OVER HERE OVER HERE!!! Gimme my brother back," Beckham tweeted as a comment for a post, saying that Landry was available for trade from the Dolphins earlier this season.

Beckham also commented on a video on Halloween, writing "somehow, someway!!! I believe."

He called their potential union a "SuperTeam."

Landry had 1,809 yards and 15 scores on 137 receptions at LSU, while Beckham had 2,340 yards and 12 scores on 143 receptions. Both wide receivers played in 40 college games.