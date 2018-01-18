Home / Sports News / NFL

Alvin Kamara: Saints rookie tees off on Twitter trash talker

By Alex Butler  |  Jan. 18, 2018 at 7:49 PM
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Pro Football Writers Association co-Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara silenced a Twitter troll Thursday for talking smack about his New Orleans Saints.

The running back got into the exchange with a Twitter user named @YoungDG_.

"Imagine you laughed while eating Airheads on the sideline on your way to the NFC Championship then BOOM @stefondiggs crushes ya dreams @A_kamara6," @YoungDG_ tweeted at 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

@YoungDG_ is an "artist from Ohio," according to his Twitter bio. He also has a Soundcloud account. Kamara took notice.

The Twitter troll was referring to the Saints' 29-24 loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs. New Orleans led the Vikings 24-23 with 10 seconds remaining in the game, before Vikings quarterback Case Keenum connected with Diggs on a 61-yard touchdown pass to win the contest in walk-off fashion.

Kamara enjoyed some Airheads on the sideline late in the game.

"Imagine your Soundcloud link bein in your bio for 7 years then BOOM, nobody clicks it," the running back responded.

@YoungDG_ responded with a series of crying emojis.

"You finished or you done?" Kamara tweeted back.

"[Expletive] I'm just getting started," @YoungDG_ tweeted. "You can always go to The Super Bowl on Madden."

"Boooo lol bra you better capitalize, drop another song right now while people payin attention. Be blessed. #SoundcloudGrammy," Kamara tweeted.

@YoungDG_ then backtracked, calling Kamara his "favorite rookie."

Kamara and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt were voted the 2017 Rookie of the Year/Co-Offensive ROY on Tuesday by the PFWA.

The Saints' star rookie had 105 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 15 touches in the Saints' season finale.

Kamara led the league with 6.1 yards per carry. The 22-year-old piled up 1,554 yards from scrimmage and 13 touchdowns this season for the Saints. He also scored on a 106-yard kick return.

