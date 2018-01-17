Patriots receiver Mitchell staying on injured reserve

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell's season is over without stepping on the field.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday that Mitchell will not be activated off injured reserve. Mitchell has missed the entire season after being placed on IR with a knee injury prior to the opener.

The second-year receiver had to be activated prior to Wednesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline in order to be eligible for Sunday's AFC championship game matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mitchell was not at Wednesday's practice and also missed two practices last week. The return of wideout Chris Hogan last week also alleviated any urgency to bring back Mitchell.

Last season, Mitchell had 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 14 regular-season games, including six starts.