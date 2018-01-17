Home / Sports News / NFL

Patriots' Brady skips media session to get treatment

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 17, 2018 at 4:49 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

It remains to be seen whether New England fans have reason to be concerned, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady missed a scheduled media session Wednesday to get treatment.

The injury has yet to be identified by the team, but the Patriots said Brady's name would appear on the injury report when it is released later Wednesday.

At this stage of the season, every hint of an injury to a key player is news.

Brady has missed Wednesday practices in the past to receive treatment, and he did not miss any time because of injury during Saturday's 35-14 victory over Tennessee.

The Patriots have listed Brady with an Achilles injury on a few occasions in recent weeks, and he has also been listed on past injury reports with a shoulder injury.

He was not on the Patriots' injury report last week.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was the only player on the 53-man roster who was not at Wednesday's practice. Jones was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Tom Brady
Trending Stories
LeBron James pens heartfelt note to Shaq's son Shareef LeBron James pens heartfelt note to Shaq's son Shareef
Jacksonville bakery sends 7 'turnovers' to Steelers' Roethlisberger in troll job Jacksonville bakery sends 7 'turnovers' to Steelers' Roethlisberger in troll job
Magic's Afflalo throws massive haymaker at Timberwolves' Bjelica Magic's Afflalo throws massive haymaker at Timberwolves' Bjelica
Matt Barnes trashes Doc Rivers, son Austin, in radio interview Matt Barnes trashes Doc Rivers, son Austin, in radio interview
Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski commits suicide Washington State QB Tyler Hilinski commits suicide
Photos
Loading...