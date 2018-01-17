Patriots' Brady skips media session to get treatment

It remains to be seen whether New England fans have reason to be concerned, but Patriots quarterback Tom Brady missed a scheduled media session Wednesday to get treatment.

The injury has yet to be identified by the team, but the Patriots said Brady's name would appear on the injury report when it is released later Wednesday.

At this stage of the season, every hint of an injury to a key player is news.

Brady has missed Wednesday practices in the past to receive treatment, and he did not miss any time because of injury during Saturday's 35-14 victory over Tennessee.

The Patriots have listed Brady with an Achilles injury on a few occasions in recent weeks, and he has also been listed on past injury reports with a shoulder injury.

He was not on the Patriots' injury report last week.

Cornerback Jonathan Jones was the only player on the 53-man roster who was not at Wednesday's practice. Jones was injured in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win.