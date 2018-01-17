Jaguars RB Fournette limited by ankle injury

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was only a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but apparently it had nothing to do with the minor car accident in which he was involved on Tuesday.

His limited participation had more to do with an ankle injury, according to the team's injury report. Fournette left Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury, but he returned in the second half.

On Tuesday, he escaped injury when he was involved in a minor accident shortly before noon in Jacksonville, Fla. Fournette was rear-ended by another vehicle in the three-car crash.

Fournette, who turns 23 Thursday, rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns in his rookie season. He also caught 36 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown.

Against the Steelers on Sunday, he rushed for 109 yards and three touchdowns.

Fournette is still expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against New England.

Of more immediate concern is the foot injury to Jaguars free safety Tashaun Gipson that prevented him from practicing Wednesday. He started all 16 regular-season games and both postseason games, but injured his foot against the Steelers.

The only other player to sit out practice was offensive lineman Patrick Omameh, who was out with an illness.

Two players besides Fournette participated in practice on a limited basis: strong safety Barry Church (shoulder) and defensive tackle Malik Jackson (ankle).

Two other players -- quarterback Blake Bortles (right wrist) and linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen) -- were listed on the injury report but both were full participants in practice.