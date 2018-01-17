Jacksonville bakery sends 7 'turnovers' to Steelers' Roethlisberger in troll job

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Jacksonville bakery pulled off an expert-level troll by sending Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger seven turnovers.

The number of delicious treats were a nod to the number of football giveaways Roethlisberger had this season in two meetings with the Jaguars. Cinotti's Bakery made the move.

The bakery sent the pastries to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

"Dear Big Ben...We wanted to thank you for the amazing season so far," Cinatti's Bakery wrote Tuesday in a Facebook post.

"Beating you this year not once BUT twice in the Burgh...well that was amazing! We appreciated the turnovers you gave us over our season so in return we wanted you to get a TASTE of 7 turnovers. So here are our very best apple, blueberry and cherry turnovers! Sincerely, the amazing City of Jacksonville or as you know it SACKSONVILLE."

Roethlisberger, 35, threw five interceptions in the Steelers' 30-9 loss to the Jaguars on Oct. 8 at Heinz Field. He threw an interception and had a fumble in the Steelers' 45-42 loss Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2018 NFL Playoffs.

"Dear Ben,

Please enjoy these seven turnovers as a thank you for the seven turnovers you gave us.

Sincerely,

The city of Jacksonville," the bakery wrote in a note on the box of turnovers.

The Jaguars battle the New England Patriots at 3:05 p.m. Sunday in the AFC Championship at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The winner of that game goes to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.