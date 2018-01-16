Report: Steelers minority owners push for coaching change

Minority owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers have been pressing primary owner Art Rooney to fire head coach Mike Tomlin in the wake of a 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC divisional round game, Pro Football Talk reported on Tuesday.

The news outlet reported, citing a source, that "some of the team's limited partners intend to lobby owner Art Rooney to fire Tomlin and to hire a new coach."

The group of owners is upset about the final 47 seconds of the game after the Jaguars kicked a field goal to take a 10-point lead.

The Steelers had possession in the red zone but allowed the clock to run down before quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wound up throwing a meaningless touchdown pass in the final seconds.

"The source specifically pointed to those key 47 seconds, noting that the players were moving without any real sense of urgency as the clock was ticking and the Steelers needed two scores," according to the story.

The report listed Rob Citrone, Paul Evanson, Larry Paul, Stephen Paul, Bruce Rauner, Paul Sams, John Stallworth, Benjamin Statler, Scott Swank, David Tepper, Thomas Tull, Peter Varischetti and Mike Wilkins as the minority owners involved.

None have the authority to hire or fire personnel or to make management decisions.

Tomlin and the Steelers have a 3-5 mark in the playoffs since losing to the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl in 2010. The team has won 11, 10, 11 and 13 games in the last four seasons, however.