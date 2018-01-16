Leonard Fournette: Jaguars RB gets in car crash, takes pics with cops

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was not hurt in a car crash Tuesday, but he did take some great photos with the police.

The star rookie got into the three-car accident on 295 southbound near the Dames Point Bridge. The chain-reaction crash resulted in his car getting rear ended. Fournette was not at fault for the crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred just before noon. Fournette was driving his 2017 Mercedes-Benz Maybach near Heckscher Drive.

A woman driving an SUV was cited for careless driving, according to police.

Fournette stuck around to take some great pictures with the officers. He even signed the smashed up bumper from his car and gave it to first responders, before driving himself home.

#BREAKING: FHP confirms Jaguars player Leonard Fournette involved in 3-car chain reaction crash on 295 SB before Dames Point Bridge. FHP confirms he was vehicle 3 – NOT at fault. NO injuries reported!.@wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/M1l3V7Nx8i — WJXT Ashley Harding (@WJXTAshleyH) January 16, 2018

"Special Thanks to @Jaguars Leonard @_fournette for being a true professional," the Florida Highway Patrol Jacksonville Twitter account tweeted. "He took the time to take a photo with boy involved in crash and to thank our trooper for his service. We are glad to hear of no injuries in this crash."

Fournette, 22, went off for 109 yards and three scores Sunday in the Jaguars' 45-42 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round of the 2018 NFL Playoffs.

He ran for 1,040 yards and nine scores during his rookie campaign.