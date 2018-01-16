Jaguars RB Fournette not injured in auto accident

Rookie running back Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars was not injured after being involved in a minor automobile accident in Jacksonville (Fla.), the team announced Tuesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to local television station WJXT that Fournette was not at fault after his car was rear-ended as part of a three-vehicle collision near the Dames Point Bridge.

"Leonard is OK and was able to drive home," the team said in a statement. "Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him."

Fournette overcame a late second-quarter ankle injury in Jacksonville's 45-42 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC divisional-round game on Sunday.

The 22-year-old finished with 109 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Jaguars, who will face the New England Patriots on Sunday (3:05 p.m. ET) in their first appearance in the AFC Championship Game since the 1999 season.

Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns this season and also had 302 yards receiving.