Tennessee Titans target Carolina Panthers DC Steve Wilks to replace Mike Mularkey

Jan. 15, 2018
With reports on Monday of at least two coaching vacancies being filled, the number of candidates is dwindling for teams still looking for a new head coach.

One of those openings surprisingly is in Tennessee, where Mike Mularkey is out after the "two parties couldn't come to an agreement over the future."

CBSsports.com reported Monday that the Titans are going to move quickly and schedule an interview with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Wilks also remains a candidate for the Arizona job, which was vacated by Bruce Arians when he retired earlier this month after five years with the Cardinals.

The Titans already have asked for permission to talk to Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.

CBSsports.com also said Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo and offensive coordinator Frank Reich might be in the mix once the Eagles' season ends.

Teams officially can't hire coaches whose teams are still participating in the playoffs. The Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

