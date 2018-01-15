Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots favored in title games

After a stunning 29-24 victory in an NFC divisional playoff game, the Minnesota Vikings opened as a 3.5-point favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in the conference championship game.

In the AFC, the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots are 9.5-point favorites against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the other conference championship game, according to oddsmakers.

Despite the NFC title game being played in Philadelphia and the Eagles having the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Vikings are the early favorites after their shocking win over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round.

The Eagles reached the conference final with a 15-10 victory over the sixth-seeded Atlanta Falcons on Saturday.

The third-seeded Jaguars advanced in the AFC with a 45-42 victory over the second-seeded Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. A day earlier, the top-seeded Patriots made their way to the AFC championship with a 35-14 victory over the fifth-seeded Tennessee Titans.

The Vikings are bidding to become the first team to play in the Super Bowl on their home field. Super Bowl LII will be Feb. 4 in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Patriots are trying to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last seven seasons. They are considered by most oddsmakers the favorite to win their sixth Super Bowl championship.

The underdog Jaguars will be playing in the conference title game for the third time in franchise history and the first since the 1999 season.