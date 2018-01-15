Ken Norton Jr. snubs 49ers, will return to Seattle Seahawks as defensive coordinator

The Seattle Seahawks are reportedly set to hire Ken Norton Jr. as their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports on Monday.

Kris Richard has been Seattle's defensive coordinator for the last three seasons after replacing Dan Quinn, who took the head coaching job with the Atlanta Falcons. Richard has not been officially relieved of his duties but the reports surfaced that Seattle was seeking a change at defensive coordinator after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Norton, 51, served as Seattle's linebackers coach from 2010-14 before becoming Oakland's defensive coordinator when Richard was selected to replace Quinn.

He was fired by Oakland on Nov. 21 after a 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots, and on Jan. 8, Norton was hired as the assistant head coach of defense and inside linebackers coach of the San Francisco 49ers. According to the NFL network, Norton's contract contains an out clause allowing him to return to Seattle.

According to Seattle media reports, Norton's wife said her husband signed a three-year deal. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan also confirmed it by releasing a statement to San Francisco media outlets.

"Last week, Ken was presented with an opportunity to once again coordinate a defense," Shanahan said in a statement. "Because of how we feel about Ken as a coach, we understand and respect his desire to pursue the position."

The son of former heavyweight champion boxer Ken Norton, Norton spent 13 years with the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco. He won three straight Super Bowls from 1992-1994.

Norton spent six seasons with Seattle head coach with Pete Carroll at USC before starting his pro coaching career with the Seahawks.