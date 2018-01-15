Dallas Cowboys LB coach Matt Eberflus joining Josh McDaniels with Indianapolis Colts

Former Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus is expected to become the new defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts once new coach Josh McDaniels takes over, according to a report by NFL.com on Monday.

McDaniels reportedly will take the job with the Colts to succeed Chuck Pagano but can't be introduced until the New England Patriots conclude their season. The Patriots are hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game Sunday.

When McDaniels takes over, Eberflus will get his first chance at being a coordinator after spending the last seven seasons with Dallas.

Eberflus is currently a free agent and Dallas cannot block him from joining the Colts.

In 2016, he oversaw a career season for linebacker Sean Lee. Lee finished with 174 tackles and 12 tackles for loss after getting 156 tackles in 2015.

He also held the title of defensive passing game coordinator in 2016.

Before joining the Cowboys, he was the linebackers coach of the Cleveland Browns for two seasons.

Since the season ended, Eberflus is among seven assistants to leave Dallas.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia departed to join Jon Gruden's staff with the Oakland Raiders.

Secondary coach Joe Baker and quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson did not have their contracts renewed while tight ends coach Steve Loney retired. Wide receivers coach Derek Dooley left to become the offensive coordinator at University of Missouri, and offensive line coach Frank Pollack took a job with the Cincinnati Bengals.