Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Jack Conklin has torn ACL

Tennessee Titans right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's loss to the New England Patriots in an AFC divisional-round game, head coach Mike Mularkey announced Sunday.

Mularkey said Conklin will have surgery in the next two weeks. Conklin's length of recovery could extend to the start of the 2018 regular season, the coach added.

"He will be a possible PUP candidate once we get though training camp just based on the timing of the injury, which is unfortunate," Mularkey said.

Conklin, a 2016 first team All-Pro, has started every game with the Titans since the team selected him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Mularkey also announced that tight end Jonny Smith tore his MCL in the loss to the Patriots at Foxboro, Mass. He's expected to be ready to resume football work well before Conklin.