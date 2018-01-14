Teddy Bridgewater among Minnesota Vikings inactives vs. New Orleans Saints

The Minnesota Vikings made quarterback Teddy Bridgewater inactive Sunday leading into their NFC divisional-round game against the New Orleans Saints.

The move was made after Bradford was activated off injured reserve Saturday and the Vikings placed him on the 53-man roster. Minnesota made Bridgewater inactive because coach Mike Zimmer traditionally only makes two quarterbacks active for a game.

Case Keenum entered the playoffs as Minnesota's starting quarterback. Bradford and Bridgewater were out most of the season with knee injuries.

Minnesota cornerback Terence Newman, who was questionable on Friday with a foot injury, remained active for the game.

The Saints declared No. 3 wide receiver Brandon Coleman (neck) out on Friday and had quarterback Taysom Hill (illness) and linebacker Michael Mauti (illness) listed as questionable. Hill and Mauti were both active for the game.

The Vikings inactives were Bridgewater, quarterback Kyle Sloter, receiver Stacy Coley, running back Mack Brown, guard Danny Isidora, center Cornelius Edison and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

The Saints inactives were Coleman, running back Jonathan Williams, defensive end Kasim Edbali, center Cameron Tom, tackle Bryce Harris, tight end John Phillips and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.