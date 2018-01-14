Pittsburgh Steelers set to use franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to use their franchise tag on Le'Veon Bell for the second consecutive season, setting up another likely standoff with the star running back.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that the Steelers are prepared to use the tag, which would mean a $14.5 million one-year deal for Bell, who earned $12.1 million on the franchise tag this season.

Bell sat out most of this offseason after being tagged.

He told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler before Thursday's practice that he would "definitely consider" sitting out the 2018 season or even retire, although he later backed off those comments.

He wrote on Twitter on Thursday: "I'm trying to win a super bowl...I can care less about what happens after this season...my biggest thing I'm focused on is this team I'm on right now, playing for/with my brothers, & bringing back a 7th ring! what happens next year is irrelevant to my goals"

Bell, 25, rushed 321 times for 1,291 yards in the regular season, also catching 85 passes for 655 yards. He scored 11 touchdowns.