Pittsburgh Steelers OC Todd Haley's future with team in doubt

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley's future with the team is in doubt because his relationship with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has soured, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

Communication between Haley and Roethlisberger has worsened and is one of the reasons why quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner was moved from the coaches booth to the sideline, according to the report.

The move was reportedly Roethlisberger's idea, backed up by coach Mike Tomlin.

A source told Rapaport that Haley is a free agent after this season, and the team has not yet met with the coaching staff to discuss the future. Such a meeting will likely happen once the season ends.

The team could bring Haley back in hopes that he and Roethlisberger's relationship will improve. Also, the Steelers have one of the most successful offenses in the NFL, despite the issues. The Steelers could also let Haley go and promote Fichtner or bring in someone else.

Haley could also follow offensive line coach Mike Munchak if he gets the Arizona Cardinals' vacant head coaching job. Munchak is reported to be a candidate.

Haley has a broken pelvis after being involved in an altercation outside of a bar on New Year's Eve. A source told Rapaport that Haley's role in the incident will not affect the team's decision to keep him or not.