Ben Roethlisberger still has 'desire to play football'

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has hinted at retirement for a while, but all indications are that he plans to play next season.

Roethlisberger was asked about his future after the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

"I definitely have a desire to play football," he said. "I love this game. I love these guys. It's tough, it stings, you hate to lose at home. I feel bad because I feel like I let the fans down, let my teammates down.

"I don't know about contracts and who's coming back, but I know the guys up front are, and that makes it good for me, so I look forward to next year with those guys."

The 2018 season would be Roethlisberger's 15th in the NFL, all with the Steelers. He has thrown for 51,065 yards and has a .651 completion percentage with 329 touchdowns and 174 interceptions in his career.

Asked by reporters if his response was a definitive statement that he's not retiring, Roethlisberger responded, "My answer was good enough."

The 35-year-old veteran connected on 37 of 58 passes for 469 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in the season-ending loss to the Jaguars.

Earlier this season, Roethlisberger was questioned about his future when he said after a loss that "maybe I don't have it anymore."