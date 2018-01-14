Home / Sports News / NFL

Ben Roethlisberger still has 'desire to play football'

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 14, 2018 at 8:22 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has hinted at retirement for a while, but all indications are that he plans to play next season.

Roethlisberger was asked about his future after the Steelers' 45-42 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC divisional playoff game on Sunday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

"I definitely have a desire to play football," he said. "I love this game. I love these guys. It's tough, it stings, you hate to lose at home. I feel bad because I feel like I let the fans down, let my teammates down.

"I don't know about contracts and who's coming back, but I know the guys up front are, and that makes it good for me, so I look forward to next year with those guys."

The 2018 season would be Roethlisberger's 15th in the NFL, all with the Steelers. He has thrown for 51,065 yards and has a .651 completion percentage with 329 touchdowns and 174 interceptions in his career.

Asked by reporters if his response was a definitive statement that he's not retiring, Roethlisberger responded, "My answer was good enough."

The 35-year-old veteran connected on 37 of 58 passes for 469 yards and five touchdowns with one interception in the season-ending loss to the Jaguars.

Earlier this season, Roethlisberger was questioned about his future when he said after a loss that "maybe I don't have it anymore."

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Hawaiian man ignores missile threat to finish his round of golf Hawaiian man ignores missile threat to finish his round of golf
San Francisco 49ers' Garcon: Trump's immigration comments 'embarrassing' San Francisco 49ers' Garcon: Trump's immigration comments 'embarrassing'
Leonard Fournette helps Jacksonville Jaguars oust Pittsburgh Steelers Leonard Fournette helps Jacksonville Jaguars oust Pittsburgh Steelers
Eagles make dramatic stand, best Falcons Eagles make dramatic stand, best Falcons
Philadelphia Eagles' Smith makes immaculate catch off of defender's knees Philadelphia Eagles' Smith makes immaculate catch off of defender's knees
Loading...