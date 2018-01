FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith was carted off the field in the third quarter of Saturday night's divisional playoff game against the New England Patriots with a knee injury.

Smith, blocking on a punt return, had a player fall on his leg and was on the ground for several minutes before being removed.

Smith caught one pass for 4 yards earlier in the game.

The Titans also lost tackle Jack Conklin to a knee injury in the first half.