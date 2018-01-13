Reports: Patriots RB Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee out vs. Titans

New England Patriots running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee are expected to sit out Saturday's AFC divisional round playoff game against the visiting Tennessee Titans, multiple outlets reported.

Burkhead and Gillislee are both listed as questionable with knee injuries.

Fellow running back James White, however, is expected to play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Last year's Super Bowl hero has missed the past two games with an ankle injury and is officially listed as questionable to play versus Tennessee.

White, 25, reeled in 56 receptions for 429 yards and three touchdowns to go along with his 171 rushing yards this season.

Burkhead injured his knee in a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 17. The 27-year-old, who practiced in limited fashion on Thursday, has rushed for 264 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Gillislee, who has rushed for 383 yards and five touchdowns, also was a limited participant in practice on Thursday. The 27-year-old was injured in a 37-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 24.