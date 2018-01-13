Report: Oakland Raiders to hire Tom Cable as offensive line coach

Tom Cable is on the verge of returning to the Bay Area.

Cable is expected to become the offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

The 53-year-old Cable worked as the Raiders offensive line coach in 2007 before becoming the team's interim head coach four games into the 2008 season after Lane Kiffin was fired. Cable was named head coach the following season and posted a 17-27 mark over parts of three seasons at the helm.

Cable has spent the last seven seasons working as the assistant head coach/offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks before being dismissed on Wednesday.

Cable would be the newest member of the staff for the Raiders, who hired Jon Gruden as head coach on Tuesday. Gruden succeeded Jack Del Rio, who was fired following a season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that capped a disappointing 6-10 campaign for the Raiders.