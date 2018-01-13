Philadelphia Eagles' Smith makes immaculate catch off of defender's knees

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Nick Foles needed a defender's knees to complete a throw for a Philadelphia Eagles first down against the Atlanta Falcons.

The miraculous sequence occurred with just 21 seconds remaining in the first half of the NFC Divisional Round playoffs matchup. The Eagles were facing a 2nd and 8 on the play.

Foles took the snap and stepped back in the pocket. The veteran quarterback felt the rush and let it rip down the field. Foles' throw was ill advised, as he threw it into quadruple coverage while trying to find tight end Zach Ertz.

The pass looked like an easy interception for Falcons safety Keanu Neal. But instead of locking it up with his hands, Neal let the ball slip through his fingertips and bounce off of his knee.

The ricochet went nearly 10 yards back toward Foles. Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith happened to be running through the area. Smith wrapped up the catch and ran forward to midfield for an Eagles first down.

Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott hit a 53-yard field goal to get the Eagles to within a point of the Falcons at halftime, with the visitors claiming a 10-9 lead.

Smith had three catches for 39 yards through three quarters of the contest.