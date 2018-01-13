All signs point to Steelers' Brown playing

The status of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown for Sunday's playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars remains uncertain, but things looked a little brighter for him Saturday.

Brown returned to practice Saturday after leaving practice Friday with an illness. Saturday's practice consisted only of a walk-through, though, so that is not proof that he can play in a game.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media said that some unnamed teammates told him that Brown "looked fully healthy."

The Steelers still list Brown as questionable for the game, and Pro Football Talk reported Friday that Brown will be a game-day decision. However, coach Mike Tomlin told reporters he expected Brown to play.

Apparently it is the lingering problems with the injured calf that could keep Brown on the sidelines and not the flu-like symptoms that kept him out of Friday's practice.

Brown, a first-team All-Pro selection, caught 10 passes for 157 yards for the Steelers when Pittsburgh lost to the Jaguars 30-9 on Oct. 8. He led the NFL with 1,533 yards this season.