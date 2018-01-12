Home / Sports News / NFL

Tennessee Titans' flight to New England delayed three hours

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 12, 2018 at 6:14 PM
The Tennessee Titans' team flight to Boston for Saturday night's playoff game was delayed about three hours in Nashville on Friday.

The delay was caused by an incident involving another plane that slid off the runway at Nashville International Airport, although a spokesperson for the airport said weather was not a factor, per the Tennessean.

The Titans' departure team had been moved up, according to Paul Kuharsky, a beat writer for the team. However, the incident involving the other plane, which was scheduled to take off at noon local time, caused the delay.

Fifth-seeded Tennessee (10-7) will take on the top-seeded New England Patriots (13-3) at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The Patriots have won five Super Bowl championships since 2001, including last year's 34-28 overtime victory over Atlanta after they trailed 28-3 in the second half.

