New Orleans Saints WR Brandon Coleman ruled out for game against Minnesota Vikings

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 12, 2018 at 6:19 PM
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman was ruled out of Sunday's NFC divisional round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coleman did not practice all week due to a neck injury.

The third-year wideout, who has never missed a game, had only 23 receptions with three touchdowns during the regular season.

However, Coleman came up big in last weekend's wild-card win over the Carolina Panthers with four catches for 44 yards. Willie Snead is expected to see additional playing time in Coleman's absence.

Saints linebacker Michael Mauti and third-string quarterback Taysom Hill also did not practice Friday and were both listed as questionable due to illness.

