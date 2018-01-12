New Orleans Saints WR Brandon Coleman ruled out for game against Minnesota Vikings

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandon Coleman was ruled out of Sunday's NFC divisional round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Coleman did not practice all week due to a neck injury.

The third-year wideout, who has never missed a game, had only 23 receptions with three touchdowns during the regular season.

However, Coleman came up big in last weekend's wild-card win over the Carolina Panthers with four catches for 44 yards. Willie Snead is expected to see additional playing time in Coleman's absence.

Saints linebacker Michael Mauti and third-string quarterback Taysom Hill also did not practice Friday and were both listed as questionable due to illness.