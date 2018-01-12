Home / Sports News / NFL

New England Patriots not bringing WR Malcolm Mitchell back

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 12, 2018 at 6:24 PM
New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell has been practicing for a few weeks, leading to speculation that he might make his return in Saturday's playoff game against the Tennessee Titans.

It is not going to happen.

New England did not activate Mitchell to its 53-man roster on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire, and as a result he will not be eligible to play Saturday.

Mitchell has missed the entire season after being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury before the regular-season opener.

The notion that Mitchell would play this weekend lost some steam when he missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. He did participate in the team's walk-through on Thursday, but apparently is not ready to play in a game.

Last season, Mitchell had 32 receptions for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 14 regular-season games, including six starts.

The return this week of wide receiver Chris Hogan strengthens a Patriots receiving corps that includes Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Kenny Britt and Phillip Dorsett.

