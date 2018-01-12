Austin interviews to become Cowboys WRs coach

The Dallas Cowboys could be bringing back a familiar face as Miles Austin interviewed for the vacant wide receivers coaching job.

Derek Dooley was the Cowboys' wide receivers coach before accepting the offensive coordinator position at Missouri. Dooley spent the past five seasons as Dallas' receivers coach after being fired as Tennessee's head coach following the 2012 season.

Austin has no coaching experience on his resume, but worked in the Cowboys' scouting department the past two years.

The 33-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowl selection (2009, 2010) with Dallas and played eight seasons with the club. He also played in one season with the both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, totaling 361 receptions for 5,273 yards and 37 touchdowns during his career.