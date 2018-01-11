Jacksonville Jaguars CB Jalen Ramsey limited in practice

Star cornerback Jalen Ramsey remained limited in practice Thursday, although the Jacksonville Jaguars upgraded six other players on their injury report.

Ramsey (Achilles) is the biggest injury concern for Jacksonville heading into Sunday's AFC divisional round matchup against the No. 2-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers.

The No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Ramsey had four interceptions during the regular season and added a game-clinching pick in last week's 10-3 playoff win over the Buffalo Bills.

If he plays, Ramsey is expected to draw the assignment of covering Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, the AFC Offensive Player of the Year after recording 101 catches for a league-high 1,533 yards.

Wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) also was limited in practice for a second straight day, while the Jaguars downgraded linebacker Blair Brown (ankle), who was unable to practice Thursday after participating on a limited basis Wednesday.

Tight end Marcedes Lewis, fullback Tommy Bohanon and defensive tackle Abry Jones practiced fully Thursday.

Cornerback Aaron Colvin (illness), linebacker Telvin Smith (ankle) and linebacker Paul Posluszny (abdomen), who all sat out Wednesday, were limited at Thursday's practice.