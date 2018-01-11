Durable DE Cameron Jordan practices fully as New Orleans Saints prepare for Minnesota Vikings

The New Orleans Saints had some good news on the injury front when defensive end Cameron Jordan practiced fully on Thursday.

Jordan, who tied for fourth in the league with 13 sacks in the regular season, had been limited in Wednesday's practice by a knee injury.

The Saints will visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in an NFC divisional round game.

Jordan has never missed in game in his seven seasons. He had a sack in last week's 31-26 playoff win over the Carolina Panthers and, also registered one in a season-opening loss at Minnesota.

Two players -- linebacker Michael Mauti (illness) and wide receiver Brandon Coleman (neck) -- did not practice again Thursday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, tight end Michael Hoomanawanui and cornerback P.J. Williams all practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day.