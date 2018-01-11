Chidobe Awuzie: Dallas Cowboys CB buys mom a $50K Ranger Rover

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys rookie Chidobe Awuzie recently bought his mom a Range Rover for her birthday.

The 22-year-old cornerback posted a photo of the new ride Thursday on social media.

"She always wanted one.. Happy Birthday Mommy," Awuzie wrote for the caption of his social media posts, which showed his mom standing next to the sparkling white ride.

Awuzie was a second round pick by the Cowboys in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Colorado product had 25 tackles, seven passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble this season. He appeared in 10 games and started six games during his rookie campaign.

Chidobe's mother, Victoria, and his father George both work for the Department of Motor Vehicles.

The Range Rover Velar has a starting price of about $50,000. Awuzie's tweet of the photo has about 800 retweets and more than 7,000 likes.

The Cowboys defensive back is the youngest of three children. Awuzie is due about $659,000 next season.