Home / Sports News / NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Shazier makes appearance at practice

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 10, 2018 at 5:43 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier on Wednesday attended his first practice since suffering a serious spinal injury early last month.

Shazier, who was at the Steelers' practice facility in a wheelchair, posted a photo and a message on his Instagram account, calling his visit a "first down" in his progress.

"I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It's great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I'm working harder than I ever have to get back. I've been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I'm far from done," wrote Shazier as part of the message.

Shazier was injured on Dec. 4 in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was hurt as he tried to tackle Bengals wide receiver Josh Malone.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection hit Malone low with his shoulder pads, then immediately reached for his back while his legs remained motionless.

Shazier underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later and remained in a University of Pittsburgh Medical Center facility for rehabilitation. He has attended Steelers games while watching from a suite at Heinz Field.

Last week, Shazier's father, Vernon, told a Pittsburgh television station that his son was making progress daily and expressed optimism that he would eventually return to the playing field.

In his Instagram post, Ryan Shazier expressed his gratitude to Pittsburgh fans for their support during his ordeal.

"I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn't for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn't be where I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health," he wrote.

Related UPI Stories
Latest Headlines
Notebook: Seattle Seahawks fire assistants Notebook: Seattle Seahawks fire assistants 2 hours ago ago
The Seattle Seahawks have fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and offensive line coach Tom Cable, the team announced Wednesday.
Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles hopes to pass less vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles hopes to pass less vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 2 hours ago ago
JACKSONVILLE -- When Jacksonville pinned a 30-9 loss on Pittsburgh at Heinz Field in Week 5, it left both teams with 3-2 records, surprising for both, after Ben Roethlisberger of the Steelers threw five interceptions to one for Blake Bortles of the Jaguars.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Artie Burns hurts knee in practice Pittsburgh Steelers: Artie Burns hurts knee in practice 3 hours ago ago
Four days before their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered what could be a significant injury to a member of their secondary.
Kansas City Chiefs at crossroad entering 2018 Kansas City Chiefs at crossroad entering 2018 3 hours ago ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A season that started with Super Bowl aspirations for the Kansas City Chiefs and included a red-hot 5-0 start that kicked off with an upset win over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots turned south at midseason, with the fallout leaving the franchise at a crossroad heading toward 2018.
Pittsburgh Steelers: Joe Haden takes jab at winless Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers: Joe Haden takes jab at winless Cleveland Browns 6 hours ago ago
Although Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is on the verge of playing his first career NFL playoff game, he took a moment to lob a verbal shot at his former team.
Trending Stories
Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson gave out $500 birthday gifts to strangers Former Cincinnati Bengals star Chad Johnson gave out $500 birthday gifts to strangers
Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine visit Golden State Warriors at practice Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine visit Golden State Warriors at practice
Report: Chicago Bears to re-sign Vic Fangio as DC Report: Chicago Bears to re-sign Vic Fangio as DC
Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors game features scuffles, possible spitting Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors game features scuffles, possible spitting
Tiger Woods: Lindsey Vonn still a fan, wants ex-boyfriend to win tournaments Tiger Woods: Lindsey Vonn still a fan, wants ex-boyfriend to win tournaments
Loading...