Pittsburgh Steelers: Artie Burns hurts knee in practice

Four days before their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered what could be a significant injury to a member of their secondary.

Steelers starting cornerback Artie Burns sustained an injury to his right knee during Wednesday's practice, multiple media outlets reported.

It was a non-contact injury, which is worrisome. However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Burns' ligaments are intact.

That suggests Burns may be ready for Sunday's game, although the team has not announced an official diagnosis.

Burns started every game this season and had 54 tackles and one interception during the regular season.

If Burns cannot play, Cam Sutton would probably take his place in the starting lineup.