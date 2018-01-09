New York Giants safety Landon Collins on Eli Apple: 'Our relationship can be mended'

New York Giants safety Landon Collins has changed his tune on Eli Apple, two weeks after referring to his teammate as a "cancer."

Although Collins told the New York Post he hasn't spoken to Apple since a meeting with interim coach Steve Spagnuolo in the final week of the season, he feels the two can work together.

"My relationship can be repaired with him," Collins told the newspaper of Apple. "Our relationship can be mended. I don't know what his mindset is right now. He's kind of all over the place right now. You can see that with his Twitter rant.

"We got to have an understanding why he's playing football, because you got to be playing football to be one of the best players, not to be on the team and blowing your opportunity."

After a promising rookie season, Apple was inactive for a four-game stretch in 2017 and was suspended for their season finale against the Washington Redskins, citing "a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team."

Apple also engaged in Twitter spats with fans as recent as Sunday night, to which wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. told him, in effect, not to waste his time.

New general manager Dave Gettleman said last week that Apple has a "clean slate," and Collins would like to see the Giants keep him on the roster.

"I think the organization should keep him," Collins said. "He's a first-rounder. He does a good job when his head is on straight on the field. ... I want him to be here. I want him to be under my wing, and I can continue pushing him, continuing teaching him how this game is and how this business goes, and help him grow up as much as I can."