Kansas City Chiefs name Eric Bieniemy offensive coordinator

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Eric Bieniemy is the new offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Head coach Andy Reid made the hire official on Tuesday. Bieniemy, 48, is being promoted from his job as running backs coach. He has served under Reid in that role for the last five seasons.

"I've known Eric a long time, both as a player and a coach," Reid said in a news release from the Chiefs. "He's done a phenomenal job with our running backs and has been involved in every aspect of our offense over the last five years. He's a great teacher and has earned this opportunity. I know he will do a good job."

Bieniemy enjoyed a nine-year NFL career as a running back and special teams player for the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles. He was a second round pick by the Chargers in the 1991 NFL Draft. Reid coached Bieniemy when he played for the Eagles.

Bieniemy was running backs coach at UCLA from 2003 to 2005. He coached at Thomas Jefferson High School before entering the college coaching ranks. Bieniemy was running backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2006 to 2010. He was the offensive coordinator at Colorado from 2011 to 2012, before reuniting with Reid and the Chiefs.

Rookie Kareem Hunt led the NFL in rushing with 1,327 yards this season under Bieniemy.

Matt Nagy, the Chiefs' offensive coordinator last season, was recently named the head coach of the Chicago Bears.