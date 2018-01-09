Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson shows off progress in workout video

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has started passing again after tearing his ACL.

Watson posted a video on social media Monday, showing off his progress. He was at the Texans' training facility in Houston. In the video, Watson takes a few steps back before firing a pass to wide receiver Bruce Ellington.

"Trust the process," Watson wrote in the caption.

The rookie quarterback was off to a blazing start this season, completing 61.8 percent of his throws for 19 scores and eight interceptions. He also ran for 269 yards and two scores in six games. Watson posted a 103 quarterback rating before being lost to injury at practice while preparing for the Texans' Week 9 game.

Houston was 3-3 in Watson's starts. The Texans finished the season with a 4-12 record.

This isn't the first time Watson has shown off his progress. Last week he posted a video of himself pulling weight sleds with defensive end J.J. Watt.

"2018...we coming for everything! We want it all...8 weeks out," Watson wrote in his social media caption for that video.

Paying dues.. memo™️ @jjwatt A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on Jan 3, 2018 at 10:19am PST

Watt, 28, was carted off the field on Oct. 8 with a left tibial plateau fracture. He is on track to return for training camp. Watson also appears to be on track for training camp, unless he suffers a setback.