Green Bay Packers LB Clay Matthews has knee surgery

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 9, 2018 at 6:26 PM
Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews had minor knee surgery last week, ESPN.com reported Tuesday.

The surgery was described as a "cleanup" procedure, so Matthews should be ready for any offseason work.

Matthews played in 14 games this past season and recorded 7.5 sacks. The two games he missed were for a groin injury and a hamstring injury -- not a knee problem.

The 2018 season represents the final year of Matthews' five-year, $66 million contract. He could earn up to $11.4 million in salary and bonuses next season.

The 31-year-old Matthews has been named to the Pro Bowl six times, and he was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2010.

