Dallas Cowboys' Cole Beasley drops rap song

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley has released his first rap song.

Beasley announced the debut single 80 Strings on Monday.

He makes several Cowboys references in the song, including talking about owner Jerry Jones and quarterback Dak Prescott. He also references Aqib Talib ripping off chains. Beasley released the title under ColdNation Records. Victory "Phazz" Clark produced the song.

The rest of Beasley's debut album comes out in the spring.

Beasley's fresh tune has some witty lines, including a bit about being taken like Liam Neeson's daughter.

"I'm saving all that for my offspring," Beasley said in the song. "Can't snatch a necklace up off me; Cause I don't have one; Spent that on college funds for both my sons; But it's four accounts I'm accounting for, another two that's yet to come. Yes I have enough, they can have some."

Beasley also talks about non-alcoholic frozen drinks.

🎶 "Pour the sauce on 'em. That's too much." 🎶



ICYMI, @Bease11 unveiled the first song from his debut rap album: https://t.co/yPUM9MCQlt pic.twitter.com/qJVcWV8MbU — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 9, 2018

"Opportune moment but that's all I need; Cause I own it, seize it, like I-C-E; So cold like Icees, And I'm just chilling like IVs; I don't have to try, come and try me; This is effortless like when eyes blink; Smooth like ice rinks," Beasley raps.

The Cowboys wide receiver entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He had 36 catches for 314 yards and four scores in 15 games last season.

"I'm bossed out; But Sunday, Jerry's boss now when I ball out; I'm a dog when Dak get the ball out; Pull the sauce out; Pour the sauce on em that's too much; Good wife that's too clutch. Without a backbone you can't do much," Beasley said. "Making moves like food trucks. Getting to the bread til it's chewed up. And my bank accounts look juiced up. Who knew? Huh. White dude rapping too tough. While I suit up."

Beasley, 28, is due $3.2 million in 2018 before becoming a free agent in 2019.

"Music has been a passion of mine for quite some time now," Beasley said in a news release. "It started as a kid in high school, in a car with my friends rapping for fun. In college I purchased a program called Studio One with money from a stipend check. This is when I started writing my own music. A few years later, after I made it to the NFL, I met Victor "Phazz" Clark through some teammates of mine, that also had a love for music."

Beasley said the songs were all made in the last two years. He said he doesn't intend to do any shows or touring.