Buffalo Bills GM cites 'misunderstanding' in alleged Incognito, Ngakoue racial slur incident

Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane said there might have been a "misunderstanding" between Bills guard Richie Incognito and Yannick Ngakoue that led the Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end to accuse Incognito of using racial slurs during Sunday's AFC wild-card playoff game.

"There was definitely an exchange," Beane told reporters on Tuesday. "I think there is a misunderstanding of what was said."

Beane said that Incognito is "trying to reach out" to Ngakoue, presumably in an attempt to clear up that misunderstanding.

The Bills' first-year general manager also said that the team is looking into the accusation that came hours after the Jaguars' 10-3 win. The NFL is on record as doing the same after Ngakoue tweeted the following:

"Great win to day! And 64, you goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs." Ngakoue tweeted. "I'm proud of my African heritage, as are 70% of the other Black players in this league. #Iaintjonathanmartin!"

Incognito, who wears jersey No. 64, was suspended for the final eight games of the 2013 season and later released from the Miami Dolphins for harassing teammate Jonathan Martin.

In a voice message to Martin, Incognito used racial slurs and profane language. Martin left the Dolphins and later revealed that he struggled with depression and tried to kill himself on multiple occasions after quitting football due to the harassment.

A Pro Bowl selection in each of his three seasons with Buffalo, Incognito has not publicly responded to Ngakoue's tweet, although Bills lineman Dion Dawkins took to Twitter in support of his teammate.

"Just for the world to know, everyone always tryna put some bad thing on (Incognito)," tweeted Dawkins, who is African American.

"i was next to my guy the entire game and the entire season and believe me, if he was saying some racist stuff I would have been the first to let him know that was out of line. Cut The BS."that was out of line. Cut The BS."