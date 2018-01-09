Home / Sports News / NFL

2018 Pro Bowl: Miami Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry replaces DeAndre Hopkins on roster

By The Sports Xchange  |  Jan. 9, 2018 at 5:28 PM
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an injury replacement for Houston's DeAndre Hopkins.

Landry led the NFL with a career-high 112 receptions but came up 13 yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the third consecutive season.

It marked the third straight Pro Bowl selection for Landry, who has 400 receptions in his four seasons.

Hopkins led the league with 13 touchdowns receptions. He had 96 catches and finished fourth in the league with 1,378 yards.

A calf injury forced Hopkins to sit out the regular-season finale, the first game he has missed in his five years with the Texans.

