San Francisco 49ers hire ex-Oakland Raiders DC Ken Norton Jr. as assistant head coach

The San Francisco 49ers named Ken Norton Jr. assistant head coach on Monday.

Norton will focus on defense and inside linebackers.

"Ken brings a great deal of knowledge and experience to our team having spent more than two decades as a NFL player and coach," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Throughout his coaching career, Ken has developed a tremendous understanding of our defensive system, making him a perfect fit for our staff. With four Super Bowl titles on his resume, including one as a 49er, Ken knows firsthand what it takes to become a championship-caliber team."

Norton, 51, joins the 49ers after spending 2 1/2 seasons (2015-17) as the defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders.

Prior to Oakland, Norton spent five years (2010-14) as linebackers coach for the Seattle Seahawks. Before his time in Seattle, Norton Jr. served as a defensive assistant/linebackers coach (2004), linebackers coach (2005-08) and assistant head coach defense/linebackers coach (2009) at the University of Southern California for six seasons.

Norton played in the NFL for 13 seasons after originally being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round in 1988. He spent his first six seasons with the Cowboys (1988-93) and his final seven with the San Francisco 49ers (1994-2000).

Named Associated Press first-team All-Pro in 1995, Norton is the only player in NFL history to play on three consecutive Super Bowl-winning teams (Super Bowls XXVII & XXVIII with Dallas and Super Bowl XXIX with San Francisco). Throughout his career, he appeared in 191 games (188 starts) and registered 1,274 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 13 fumble recoveries, six forced fumbles, five interceptions and 49 passes defensed.

The 49ers also announced that Johnny Holland will become the team's run game specialist/outside linebackers coach and Michael Clay will become an assistant special teams coach.

In 2017, Holland served as linebackers coach and Clay was one of the team's assistant strength and conditioning coaches.