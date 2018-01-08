Jacksonville Jaguars will take ugly playoff win vs. Buffalo Bills

JACKSONVILLE -- Why is it when teams engage in a shootout and the winner emerges with a 44-41 victory, it's called a great game? Yet, when two defensive teams dominate and shut down each other's offense, it's called an ugly win?

That was the case Sunday at EverBank Field where Jacksonville and Buffalo's defensive units turned in strong showings yet neither received any accolades that led people to calling this a memorable game.

The Jaguars' 10-3 win that resulted in a total of 13 points in the game was the lowest scoring playoff game since 1998.

"Playoff football is about just going out there to win," head coach Doug Marrone said. "No one is trying to win a beauty contest."

Don't tell that to the Jaguars' defensive group. They felt their performance was close to perfection, the standard that others should want to strive for. Jacksonville's defense had one stern test in the game.

It came in the second quarter when Buffalo put together its only scoring march and the only time it advanced into Jaguars territory in the first three quarters of the game.

Buffalo started on its own 16 and advanced to the Jaguars 1-yard line where it had a first-and-goal. Four plays later, the Bills were forced to kick a field goal on a fourth-and-13 situation.

Other than that drive, the Bills got beyond the Jaguars 48-yard line for just one play (to the 38) the rest of the game. It was truly a dominant defensive performance in which once the Jaguars scored their only touchdown late in the third quarter, there was little doubt about the outcome of the game.

"We embrace that role of kind of being the protectors, but if it comes down to the defense, we feel confident with the job," linebacker Myles Jack said. "We bend but don't break. We might give up a field goal every once in a while, but we're not giving up seven."

The fact the defense held the Bills to just a field goal on a first-and-goal from the 1-yard line was an insurmountable swing in the game. Had the Bills scored a touchdown instead of settling for a field goal, they would have led at halftime and had the momentum going into the second half.

It took an elite performance by the defense to assure their first home playoff win in 20 years, as the offense only managed two successful scoring drives. The third-quarter march that covered 86 yards in 15 plays and took just under nine minutes to complete left people wondering why the Jaguars couldn't do that more often.

They only had to convert one third-down play, missed on another but got the touchdown on the next play, a fourth-down pass from the 1-yard line. The Jaguars had 12 running plays in which they gained 57 yards. Bortles completed all three of his passes for 29 yards. Put those two totals together and it's the perfect match for what the Jaguars want to do for an entire game.

That's the formula that they will likely have to follow if they want to be victorious this Sunday at Pittsburgh in the second round of the playoffs. In the first meeting in Week 5 the Jaguars had a 3-1 advantage in running yards compared to passing yards. The defense did its job with five interceptions and not allowing a touchdown.

REPORT CARD VS. BILLS

--PASSING OFFENSE: D - Let's start with the good news. Blake Bortles did not throw an interception and threw a touchdown pass. End of good news. Bortles struggled for the second game in a row with 87 passing yards, a career low, and just the third time in his four years in the NFL that he failed to pass for 100 yards in a game. Even the TD pass was nothing great as it covered all of 1 yard. What saved the passing game was Bortles' ability to scramble when all his receivers were covered. His 88 yards on 10 carries were both career highs, topping the eight carries for 81 yards he had against Buffalo two years ago. Bortles did not complete a pass to any of his three leading wide receivers and that's a bad omen.

--RUSHING OFFENSE: C - Don't be misled by the team total of 155 yards, not when over half of that figure came from Bortles' scrambles. If you take just the running backs' total into account, it results in only 62 yards in 23 carries, less than three yards an attempt. Leonard Fournette busted one run for 16 yards on a quick pitchout, but other than that he was held to 41 yards on 20 carries, barely two yards a shot. That won't scare many opponents and normally won't win many games. The good news about Bortles' rushing is that it gives Pittsburgh something else to defend against.

--PASS DEFENSE: A-minus - The Jaguars led the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed at 169.9 per game during the regular season and they were better than even that mark against the Bills. They kept Tyrod Taylor contained and never let receivers get open deep holding him and backup Nate Peterman to a net 133 yards, two interceptions and only 45 percent completion percentage. While six receivers had a gain of at least 10 yards, none of the throws were more than 12 yards downfield. The Jaguars did a solid job against McCoy, the team's leading receiver, holding him to six catches for 44 yards.

--RUSH DEFENSE: B - McCoy wasn't supposed to be at 100 percent after the ankle injury he suffered the week before, but he ran hard and showed no signs of being slowed by it. His best effort was a 25-yard run on the Bills' first possession of the second half. That got the ball to midfield, but the Jaguars forced a punt three plays later. Other than that run, McCoy was held in check with just 50 other yards in 18 carries. Unlike his counterpart with the Jaguars, Taylor only managed 27 yards on seven scrambles, none for more than 10 yards. Other than McCoy's 25-yarder, the Jaguars held the Bills to 105 yards in 31 carries for an acceptable 3.4 yards an attempt.

--SPECIAL TEAMS: B - Nothing good, nothing bad. The one bad play was a neutral zone infraction on a Buffalo field-goal attempt that gave the Bills a first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. But the defense saved the day, holding the Bills to a field goal. Otherwise, special teams were pretty vanilla with only one punt return (2 yards) and no kickoff returns. The Jaguars did a good job in covering kicks as well, holding the Bills to 21 yards on five punts and just 10 yards on one kickoff return. The 2-yard neutral zone infraction was the only special teams penalty. Josh Lambo continued his pinpoint field-goal kicking, converting a 44-yarder just before intermission.

--COACHING: B - Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone had his team ready to play, especially on defense where the Jaguars came up with yet another elite performance, holding the Bills to three points and just 263 total yards. Possibly the best coaching decision of the day came from the press box where someone spotted a first-down catch at the 37-yard line by the Bills' Charles Clay should be challenged because it appeared Clay stepped out of bounds before he caught the ball. The play indeed was over-turned and it halted the Bills' scoring drive. What wasn't acceptable was the conservative play-calling by offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett who called far too many run plays on first down.