Cincinnati Bengals negotiating with Detroit Lions' Austin for defensive coordinator

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly working on bringing in Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.

Sources told NFL Network that the Bengals are in negotiations with Austin, but the deal is not yet complete. Austin is also still a candidate to be the Lions' head coach, after the team fired head coach Jim Caldwell on Jan. 1.

Austin, 52, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant in 1991 at Penn State. He also worked at Wake Forest, Syracuse and Michigan before entering the NFL ranks in 2003 as a defensive backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks. He coached the same position for the Arizona Cardinals from 2007 through 2009, before becoming the defensive coordinator for the Florida Gators in 2010. Austin returned to the NFL in 2011 to become the secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens. He became the Lions' defensive coordinator in 2014.

The Lions ranked No. 1 in rushing yards allowed, No. 2 In total yards allowed in No. 3 in points allowed in his first season.

Detroit ranked No. 27 in total yards allowed and No. 18 in rushing yards allowed in 2017. Cincinnati ranked No. 18 in yards allowed and had the No. 30 ranked rush defense this season.

Paul Guenther, who has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since 2014, is expected to become the defensive coordinator under Jon Gruden with the Oakland Raiders.

Austin interviewed with the Bengals for the position on Friday, according to ESPN. A source also told the network that the Lions blocked the veteran coach from interviewing with the Green Bay Packers, an NFC North opponent.

Last season, Austin was linked to vacancies with the Los Angeles Rams and San Diego Chargers. He was linked to the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants gigs in 2016.

Detroit is expected to hire New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as its next head coach, according to reports.