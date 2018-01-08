Bob Bicknell: Cincinnati Bengals hire wide receivers coach

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals have signed wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell.

Cincinnati announced the hire on Monday. Bicknell was wide receivers coach last season at Baylor. The 48-year-old coach was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He served as an assistant coach at Boston University for seven seasons before breaking into NFL Europe.

Bicknell coached Frankfurt in 1998 and 1999, Berlin from 2000 to 2003 and Cologne from 2004 to 2005. He returned to the college ranks, serving as an assistant in 2006 at Temple, before becoming an offensive assistant from 2007 to 2009 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Bicknell was with the Buffalo Bills from 2010 to 2012, before spending the 2013 to 2015 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

James Urban - the Bengals' wide receivers coach sine 2011 - left the team this offseason to join the Baltimore Ravens' coach staff as the team's quarterbacks coach.

Baylor ranked No. 31 in receiving yards this year. The Bengals ranked No. 26 in receiving yards. Cincinnati ranked dead last in total yards in 2017.

The 49ers' leading wide receiver in 2016 under Bicknell was Jeremy Kerley, who had 667 yards and three scores on 64 catches that season. Bicknell's other leading wide receivers have included: Steve Johnson, Dwayne Bowe, DeSean Jackson, Jeremy Maclin and Jordan Matthews.

Cincinnati are also working on a deal with Teryl Austin to be the team's defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.